'I'm Ready To Have My Life Back,' The Station Nightclub Memorial Nears Completion

Monday marks the 14th anniversary of the Station Nightclub fire, which took the lives 100 people in 2003.

Survivors, family and friends of victims gathered at the site in West Warwick for a short morning ceremony.

Around a dozen people gathered near the plot of land, now a construction site, surrounded by a chain link fence. After more than a decade, a memorial park is finally underway. A new gazebo stands in center. Stones engraved with the names of victims dot the land. The event remains one of the deadliest nightclub fires in U.S. history.

Gina Russo, who survived the blaze, has become the de-facto leader of the push to build this park. She said finishing the park will be bittersweet.

“I won’t lie and say that I’m looking forward to having this lifted off my shoulders, as a survivor it’s been a very very long haul,” said Russo. “And I’m proud of what I’ve done, that all of us have done.”

Russo and others have been working on this project for more than a decade, after years of legal fights over the land and fundraising for the $2 million dollar project.

“I’m ready to have to my life back,” said Russo. “My family is ready to have me back. But it’s bittersweet. It doesn’t end it. Most of us look at our scars every day or the emotional impact that it had. But I think a lot of us are ready, and once the park is done and open it’ll be beautiful.”

She hopes the park will provide solace for survivors and the friends and families of those who died.

“Somewhere beautiful to replace the chaotic-ness is what I’ve always said,” said Russo. “It’s never going to change what happened. But if maybe we can give families and friends a better place, a prettier place to go and honor their loved one, maybe it will help in some small way.”

David Kane is the father of the youngest victim of the fire, Nicholas Kane, who was just 18. Kane says he thinks the park will send a message to larger world.

“The most important part of this to me is not the memorializing of the people who passed; our families are never going to forget these people,” said Kane. “What’s most important to me is that this memorial is going to be a living reminder that when elected and appointed public safety officials don’t do their job, people die.”

Kane feels the negligence of fire officials led to the death of his son and the many other victims. Gina Russo says there is still some $100,000 left to raise before the anticipated springtime opening of the park.