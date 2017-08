Gordon Fox, former Rhode Island House Speaker, is slated to move from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to a halfway house in Pawtucket after serving roughly two years of a three-year sentence.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebian has said the transfer does not mean a release for Fox who pleaded guilty to corruption in 2015.

Fox pleaded guilty in 2015 to taking more than a $50,000 bribe, wire fraud, and tax evasion.