Indicted: Paul Manafort's RI Connection

Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for President Trump who was indicted on Monday, has ties to Rhode Island. Manafort was a campaign adviser to former Republican Governor Ed DiPrete.

Manafort faces a variety of charges, from conspiracy against the United States to conspiracy to launder money. Reacting on Twitter, President Trump said the alleged behavior happened, “years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign.”

Back in 1984, Manafort was part of the campaign team that helped Cranston Mayor Ed DiPrete vault into the governor’s office. DiPrete’s pledge to be “The Change We Need” took on an ironic note when he was later convicted of corruption.

The conviction came after DiPrete won three two-year terms as governor. Manafort served as an adviser for each of those campaigns, even while building a growing stable of clients in the US and overseas.