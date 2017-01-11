Invenergy Identifies Johnston As Water Supplier For Burrillville Power Plant

In power plant news, Tuesday night while the Woonsocket City Council rejected selling water to Invenergy, the Johnston town council unanimously approved such a deal within a couple of minutes.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena says his town will now score Woonsocket’s proposed deal: more than $18 million over 20 years.

“I look to get revenue as best as I can without going into the taxpayers’ pockets,” said the mayor, “so I think it’s a good deal for the town.”

Polisena says the town began conversations with Invenergy about a month ago to explore becoming the company’s primary or backup water source – depending on how Woonsocket voted. Polisena says Johnston, which gets its water from Providence, won’t have a problem supplying what Invenergy needs to cool its power plant.