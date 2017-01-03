Invenergy Officially Bids To Buy Water From Woonsocket

Woonsocket city officials hold a public hearing on Friday to take comments and questions about Invenergy’s offer to buy water from the city for its proposed power plant in Burrillville. Woonsocket stands to benefit at least $700,000 a year for the next 20 years, if the city takes the offer.

If Woonsocket accepts Invenergy as a water customer, Invenergy will truck the water to Burrillville. The company plans to buy land for its water transportation facility that would house trucks and a filling station. Instead of taxes and other levies on that water facility, Invenergy would pay the city $200,000 every year for 20 years.

On top of that, the company would contribute $500,000 every year (with a three percent increase each year) to Woonsocket’s general fund for taxpayer relief.

The company also plans to set up a five-year scholarship fund (with $200,000 each year) for vocational education for residents or school athletic fields.

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Bartelli-Hunt said Invenergy's official offer comes after one month of closed meetings with her administration and a newly-appointed city council.

Opponents of the power plant, including Burrillville town officials, have been urging Woonsocket to decline this offer, citing concerns about the power plant’s impact to public health and safety and the environment.

“We are hopeful that Woonsocket, as it considers a proposal to provide water for the facility, will also closely examine the information from our experts regarding the potential damage this polluting monster will do,” said Burrillville Town Manager Michael Wood in an email statement. “Our studies have shown that the plant could jeopardize our region’s environment, clean water and safety. The impact will be felt not just by Burrillville, but by surrounding communities as well – including Woonsocket.”