Johnson & Johnson To Bring 75 High Tech Jobs To RI

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson plans to open a new technology center in Rhode Island. The center could bring about 75 highly skilled jobs in the first half of 2017.

Gov. Gina Raimondo says the company’s decision shows Rhode Island is gaining a reputation as a “hub for advanced industries.” Johnson & Johnson executive Steve Wrenn says in a statement the company chose Rhode Island because of its network of institutions of higher education and commitment to health and technology sectors.

The company will lease nearly 9,000 square feet of temporary office space in Providence next spring. To support the move, Johnson & Johnson plans to apply for state tax incentives and funding.

The announcement follows several recent jobs announcements for the governor, including deals with Wexford Innovation and Virgin Pulse.