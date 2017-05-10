Judge Vacates Hernandez's Murder Conviction Following Suicide

Listen to Steve Brown's report.

The Bristol Count Massachusetts District Attorney is planning an appeal of a ruling today that wipes out the murder conviction of former New England Patriots start Aaron Hernandez.

While acquitted of two murder in Boston, Hernandez was found guilty of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd in North Attleborough. A judge erased the conviction today because of Hernandez's death apparently by suicide.

Reporter Steve Brown was in court and heard the reaction of the victim's family.

This report comes from the New England News Collaborative. Eight public media companies coming together to tell the story of a changing region, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.