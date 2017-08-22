Kentucky Chef Jason Smith Charms -- And Cooks -- His Way To Food Network Victory

Grayson, Kentucky, cafeteria manager Jason Smith didn’t have any formal culinary training, but he had a dream: to be a Food Network star. After 10 weeks of cooking, food demonstrations and exuding plenty of Southern charm, Smith’s dream came true.

He beat out more than a dozen competitors in the network’s annual “Food Network Star” competition. And in his own words, he’s “happier than possum eating a tater pie.” Smith (@lowcarb77) joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about how he made it to the top.

