Lawmakers Launch Legislative Push To Repair School Infrastructure

Supporters have launched a new effort to repair crumbling schools across the state. State lawmakers staged a news conference to draw attention to the issue Tuesday at the Statehouse.

Some state lawmakers want to steer an additional $30 million in state aid for school construction in the Rhode Island’s next budget. They also propose putting school construction and repairs in a bond, to be voted on by citizens in 2018.

The coalition says most of Rhode Island’s schools are around 50 years or older, and many are in disrepair. They estimate school repairs could cost $1.9 billion statewide. The state Department of Education is expected to release a report later this year on the infrastructure needs of the state’s public schools.