Lawmakers Scheduled To Hear Testimony On Line-Item Veto in RI

A state Senate committee will take testimony Wednesday on a bill that would create a line-item veto in Rhode Island.

The Ocean State is one of just a handful of states that lack the line-item veto. Supporters say it would improve government accountability by allowing the governor to veto individual budget items.

The Senate’s Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight is slated to take testimony on the line-item veto proposal. The hearing in Room 313 at the Statehouse is set to take place at about 5 this afternoon.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has indicated he wants a study commission to review the proposed line-item veto after this legislative session.