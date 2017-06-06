Lawsuit Against RI Board Of Elections Dismissed By Judge

On Monday, a U.S. District Court judge tossed out a lawsuit filed by the former director of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, Robert Kando.

Kando sued the board in September over his termination, claiming that a special meeting where the vote to fire him took place violated his right to due process.

The judge deemed Kando an at-will employee subject to the board’s authority and dismissed the lawsuit.

Kando began his tenure as head of the Board of Elections in 2005 amid criticism that he lacked the skills to carry out his job function. Although he was instructed to take management classes, Kando failed to do so, leading to a 30-day suspension.

Also on Monday, the Elections Board reviewed the criteria it plans to use in the search for Kando’s replacement.