At Least One Candidate Looks To Fill Jackson's Providence City Council Seat

Now that longtime Providence City Councilor Kevin Jackson is out, Ward 3 voters in Providence are waiting for a field of candidates to emerge for the seat. Only one person has thrown his hat into the ring so far.

Providence School Board member Mark Santow has announced his intention to run. Santow’s. A self-described progressive Democrat, Santow has lived in the city since 2003. He’s served on the school board since 2015. He said he wants to continue his work with the schools if elected to the council.

“The condition of our public school buildings in particular, and so that’s something I’m certainly very interested in carrying further if I wind up on the City Council since our buildings are owned by the city, not the district,” said Santow.

Santow is also a supporter of the controversial policing ordinance known as the Community Safety Act.

“I think it’s a positive thing for the city to state as a matter of law, and not just common practice,” said Santow. “So I don’t think there’s any reason why law enforcement, like any other profession, should fear accountability as long as it’s all open and honest and there’s due process.”

Kevin Jackson had sponsored the Community Safety Act. Supporters worried there would be one less vote of support on the council if he was recalled. However, the Providence City Council set to vote on the ordinance on June 1st, possibly before a new councilor takes office.

The group that organized the recall of Jackson has not said whether they support Santow, or if they will endorse any candidate to replace him. A special election to fill Jackson’s post will take place in the next 90 days.