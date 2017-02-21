Legislation Aims To Ban The Use Of Conversion Therapy Among Minors

Rhode Island lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the use of conversion therapy among minors. Social workers and other licensed health professionals would no longer be able to suggest the controversial therapy that looks at homosexuality as a treatable mental disorder.

The House Health, Education & Welfare Committee heard testimony on the negative impact of conversion therapy last Wednesday. Patience Crozier is a senior attorney with the non-profit LGBTQ advocacy group, GLAD, she testified to the use of the treatment in the 20th century.

“Mental health professionals sought to ‘cure’ homosexuality by a variety of techniques, which included horrific aversive therapies such as electroshock, nausea-inducing drugs, and even lobotomies and castration,” said Crozier.

The number of licensed health professionals who currently practice conversion therapy in the Ocean State is unclear, but Crozier said having the treatment available reinforces a negative message to LGBTQ youths.

“Many LGBT youth in our society still grow up believing that there is something ‘wrong’ with them because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said Crozier.

Crozier added that by banning the practice in youths, the state would be tackling a sense of “otherness” gender-nonconforming, young people can feel.

The Senate version of the bill was introduced Wednesday. A date for its first hearing has not been set.