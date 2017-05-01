Legislation Could Protect Schools, Churches From Immigration Raids

Rhode Island lawmakers are weighing legislation that would protect so-called “sensitive locations” from federal immigration raids.

The bill introduced by Pawtucket Democratic Rep. Jean Phillipe Barros aims to protect schools, churches, hospitals, and courts. The bill would also keep ceremonies like weddings and funerals off-limits. The proposal comes as the federal government has called for the deportation of undocumented residents in the United States.

Immigration officials would only be able to detain those in violation of immigration laws if a warrant were out for their arrest.

Already, state police and some municipal police departments in the state, do not detain undocumented residents without a criminal warrant for their arrest.

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a hearing on the bill for Tuesday.