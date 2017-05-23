Legislation For Proposed PawSox Stadium Could Be Ready By Tuesday

A legislative proposal for the PawSox’ proposed stadium may be introduced as soon as Tuesday.

The team’s proposal for a new home has drawn mixed reactions.

A spokesman for Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebrien says the city plans to complete this week a legislative version of the PawSox’ proposal for a new stadium. That bill has to be filed before lawmakers can consider the team’s request for public assistance.

PawSox’ owners have unveiled a plan to spend $45 million on a stadium at the Apex department store in Pawtucket. They want the city and the state to add a combined sum of $38 million to the project.

Supporters say stadium revenue will more than pay for the use of public money over a 30-year period. Opponents say a private company like the PawSox should not expect taxpayers to take on part of the risk for their project.