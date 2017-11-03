Licht Leaving Raimondo's Office, Powers Joins As Deputy Chief of Staff

Jeremy Licht, deputy chief of staff to Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, is leaving the administration to return to the private sector, RI Public Radio has learned.

Licht, the son of Superior Court Judge Richard Licht, joined Raimondo's office as senior counsel in 2016. He previously worked as general counsel for the Commerce Corporation, the state's economic development agency.

Joining the Raimondo administration as a deputy chief of staff is Rosemary J. Powers. Her resume includes working for former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. She's slated to start Monday and will oversee a portfolio involving the environment, energy and transportation.

Meanwhile, Raimondo's senior adviser, Meredith Curren, is due to start a temporary assignment later this month at the Executive Office of Commerce to assist with strategic planning.