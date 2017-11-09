Mass. Moves Closer To Guaranteed Birth Control Coverage

Legislation guaranteeing birth control coverage in Massachusetts cleared the House Wednesday by a landslide 138-16 vote.

Providing birth control is a key, and controversial provision of the federal law, the Affordable Care Act, drawing protest from groups opposed to contraceptive use.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order rolling back some of the provision, allowing employers and universities with religious or moral objections to birth control to opt-out from offering coverage.

Organizations including the National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church and State are now challenging that order.

Massachusetts lawmakers hope to codify contraception access in state law, regardless of the outcome of those lawsuits, or the fate of the ACA.

The legislation still needs approval in the Senate, and Massachusetts Governor, Republican Charlie Baker.