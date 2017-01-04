Matt Jerzyk Named Chief Legal Counsel For Majority Leader Jospeh Shekarchi

Matt Jerzyk, a familiar presence at the Statehouse, started in a new role Wednesday as chief legal counsel for House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, RIPR has learned.

Jerzyk came to Smith Hill as deputy legal counsel for Speaker Nicholas Mattiello in November 2014, with a salary of $99,072. He is also the part-time city solicitor for Central Falls.

A graduate of Brown University and Roger Williams University Law School, Jerzyk previously worked as senior legal counsel and director of government relations during Angel Taveras' time as mayor of Providence. He also served for part that time as deputy city solicitor.

Jerzyk is a respected campaign strategist who has run campaigns for state Rep. Grace Diaz and other candidates. He founded the Rhode Island's Future blog and built a strong local following before selling it.

Jerzyk succeeds former rep Peter Wasylyk, who served as chief legal counsel for former Majority Leader John DeSimone. In an upset, freshman Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell (D-Providence) defeated DeSimone in a primary race last September, and his general election write-in campaign fell far short. (Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced earlier this week she was appointing DeSimone as city solicitor.)

Like Shekarchi, Jerzyk is known as a deal-maker and savvy political strategist. He played a key role in the passage last year, after many years of intrasigence, of a bill to strengthen the state Ethics Commission.

Shekarchi, of Warwick, was formally backed during a pre-session Democratic caucus to succeed DeSimone as majority leader.

House spokesman Larry Berman confirmed Jerzyk's new position. It was not immediately clear if Wasylyk will be shifted to a different role. Jerzyk's salary is his new role was not immediately available. Also unclear for now: who will succeed Jerzyk as Speaker Mattiello's deputy legal counsel.