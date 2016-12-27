Mediation Set To Begin In Narragansett Tribe Dispute

Mediation could begin Wednesday, between two factions of the Narragansett Indian Tribe. The Departments of Justice and the Interior, as well as the Bureau of Indian Affairs, are helping oversee the mediation.

The two groups are at odds over leadership of the tribe. Tribe member Chastity Machado is part of the group looking to oust Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas. Machado said she believes there is widespread corruption in the management of tribal funds.

“We have what we believe is, what we know to be, and what we’re having proven, financial issues that are currently under investigation,” said Machado.

During the weeklong standoff, some tribal funds were frozen. Machado says that means some programs are halted.

“We have an education department, a health department,” said Machado. “We have a social services department, and we can’t have these things at a standstill. We have a community dependent on us. We have to function no matter what the differences are.”

Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas has said an impeachment that took place earlier this year is invalid, and refused to recognize the results. Efforts to reach Thomas and his supporters were unsuccessful.

The occupation of the Narragansett Indians’ administrative office in Charlestown ended peacefully at about 11:30 Sunday night

The occupation began after a dispute between two tribal factions.

The Narragansetts occupying the administrative office left the building and turned over the keys to US Attorney Peter Neronha.

Neronha’s spokesman, Jim Martin, said the peaceful resolution followed days of talks involving the two factions and outside mediators.

Federal officials, Charlestown police, and the Providence-based Institute for the Study and Practice of Nonviolence facilitated the talks.

Martin said the two feuding Narragansett factions will try to resolve their differences through the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.

