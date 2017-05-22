Memorial Dedicated In Honor Of Station Nightclub Fire Victims

Some 2,000 people gathered at the site of the Station nightclub fire in West Warwick Sunday, for the dedication of a new memorial. The memorial has been more than a decade in the making.

The harrowing February 2003 killed 100 people, and would come to be remembered as one of deadliest nightclub fires in U.S. history. Building a memorial site was a long and bumpy road for organizers, which includes survivors, who battled for the rights to build on the land, and faced struggles raising the millions needed to construct the space.

Speaking before the crowd, lead organizer and survivor Gina Russo thanked the families of both those injured and the victims:

“This is for all of them, and it’s for all of you: all one hundred. You families have stuck by me. You’ve heard me cry, you’ve heard me rant, but you haven’t given up because we always had one goal. And that was to honor one hundred people who passed, and I feel like we’ve done that.”

The Reverend Don Anderson, leader of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches also spoke during the ceremony.

“We pray especially for those who were so close to the one hundred souls honored here. Somehow, in some way, may this memorial bring them a degree of peace,” said Anderson.

The memorial took more than 14 years to build, as organizers faced hurtles obtaining the land, and raising the millions needed to create the memorial.

The site is now a lush park with seating and pathways, as well as one hundred stones engraved with the victims’ names throughout.

The event also served as a rare public appearance by former Rhode Island Governor Donald Carcieri, who was months into his first term when the fire occurred.

The Station nightclub tragedy prompted the state to adopt stringent fire safety laws, in an effort to keep such an event from occurring again.