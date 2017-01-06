Morales Appears At U.S. District Court For Hearing In Providence

James Morales, the man who escaped a Central Falls detention facility on New Year’s Eve, appeared in court Friday for the first time since his capture outside of Boston Thursday. Morales was ordered to stay in federal custody.

Morales was led into the wood-paneled court room in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit. He was clean shaven, except for a thin moustache. A large tattoo on the left side of his neck was clearly visible.

Morales spoke little during the hearing -- which lasted no more than 15 minutes. He answered yes when advised of his Miranda rights and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Federal prosecutors formally charged Morales with escape from federal custody. The case will move forward separately from the case that first landed Morales in detention. He’s accused of stealing firearms from a Worcester Armory.