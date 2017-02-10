More Snow Expected In RI Saturday & Thursday Accumulation Totals

As RIPTA begins to resume regular service and RIDOT continues to treat roads, meteorologists predict another wave of snow early Saturday morning.

Lenore Correia is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service; she says snow is expected at around midnight.

“It’s not going to be nearly as bad as it was yesterday,” said Correia, laughing. “Northern Rhode Island might get 2 to 3 inches, but it looks like it’ll be 1 to 2 inches.”

Bob Thompson, also with the National Weather Service, said Thursday’s robust nor’easter produced 8 to 14 inches of accumulation throughout the Ocean State.

Thompson said meteorologists recorded the heaviest accumulation in Northern Providence County.

“We had 14 ½ inches at North Foster, and 14 inches in Burrillville and Smithfield,” said Thompson.

Southern Rhode Island had the least amount of snow.

“Westerly had 8 inches and Block Island had six inches,” added Thompson. 

