More Snow Hits RI Sunday Into Monday

Rhode Island isn’t done with snow just yet. As of 3 p.m. Sunday, snowfall is moving across the entire Ocean State. Rain is expected to move north within the afternoon hours.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Allan Dunham, says weather conditions will make it tough to drive Sunday.

“It’ll be difficult driving around the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the state,” said Dunham.

A lull in the wintery mix is expected in the overnight hours, picking up Monday morning.

“As the storm gets through the southeast of Cape Cod, snow will start picking up again with increasing wind, bringing another round of snow during the day,” said Dunham.

The National Weather Service expects the bulk of the snow to accumulate inland.

“Northern Rhode Island can expect 6 to 8 [inches] whereas down to the immediate coast, 1 to 3,” said Dunham.

Northern parts of the state have a Winter Storm Warning, and coastal communities have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Monday.