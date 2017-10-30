Most Of Barrington Awaits Power Restoration After Storm

In the town of Barrington, nearly all National Grid customers were without power Monday morning, some 5,377 households and businesses, according to the utility's website.

By mid-morning, the utility was estimating that the power would not return before 7 o'clock Monday evening.

A National Grid spokesman told RIPR that crews were still assessing the damage and that the large number of outages statewide could slow power restoration.

Crews had started to remove downed tree limbs on Monday morning as part of the effort to cleanup debris left by the storm.