Nancy Pelosi Slams GOP Tax Plan During Rhode Island Visit

By 50 seconds ago
  • U.S. Representative David Cicilline speaks at CCRI Monday, as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse look on.
    U.S. Representative David Cicilline speaks at CCRI Monday, as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse look on.
    John Bender / RIPR

Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. House Minority leader, railed against the proposed Republican tax overhaul during a visit to the Ocean State Monday. Pelosi joined the state’s congressional delegation during a tour at the Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick.

Applauded by congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump for simplifying the tax code and providing tax cuts to much of the middle class, the overhaul has been less popular among Democrats.

Pelosi called the tax proposal “appalling,” standing amid precision manufacturing equipment at CCRI’s Warwick Campus. Flanked by members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, the California Democrat said the tax changes amount to a handout for the business class.

“Under this bill, as our colleagues have said, the middle class will pay more,” said Pelosi. “Under this bill future generations will pay more because the deficit will explode. And why? To give a tax cut to corporate America. “

Since it was unveiled last week, Democrats have repeatedly called the tax proposal a break for big business. Pelosi said she wants the whole proposal scrapped.

“This bill is not reconcilable, because it’s predicated on a budget that takes us deeply in debt. Trillions of dollars in debt,” said Pelosi.

The independent group, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates the GOP plan could add about two-trillion dollars to the federal debt.

During her visit, Pelosi also attended a Democratic Party fundraiser Sunday in Jamestown.

Tags: 
Nancy Pelosi
Rhode Island
2017 tax overhaul
Republican Party
Democratic Party
david cicilline
Sheldon Whitehouse
jim langevin

Related Content

Cicilline & Langevin Backing Pelosi In Leadership Fight

By Nov 28, 2016
RIPR file photo / RIPR

With Democrats still reeling from their losses in the election earlier this month, Congressman David Cicilline and Jim Langevin continue to support Nancy Pelosi as the minority leader in the US House of Representatives.

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan is challenging Pelosi, arguing that fresh leadership is needed to help move Democrats forward. A vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

Rhode Island's two congressmen are sticking with Pelosi, who has led House Democrats for more than 12 years.

Cicilline Slams WJAR-Channel 10 Owner

By Nov 1, 2017
RIPR Files Photo

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D-RI, today criticized the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s proposed $3.9 billion merger with Tribune Media. Sinclair is the owner of WJAR-Channel 10 in the Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts market.

Motivated By Trump, Progressive Women Start Organizing In RI

By Apr 19, 2017
RIPR FILE

This week, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders kicked off a nationwide tour hoping to energize Democrats ahead of mid-term elections in 2018.

They also want to reach out to progressives upset with President Donald Trump’s victory last November and disappointed with the Democratic Party.  In Rhode Island some progressive women are getting engaged for the first time and trying to find their political voices.

RI Congressional Delegation Slams The Passage Of Health Care Bill

By May 5, 2017

The American Health Care Act narrowly passed in the U.S. House Thursday. The bill had received only one vote more than the 216 required to move on to the Senate. The bill repeals most of former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Under Obamacare, Rhode Island was able to insure more than 100,000 residents through Medicaid expansion.