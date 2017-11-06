Nancy Pelosi Slams GOP Tax Plan During Rhode Island Visit

Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. House Minority leader, railed against the proposed Republican tax overhaul during a visit to the Ocean State Monday. Pelosi joined the state’s congressional delegation during a tour at the Community College of Rhode Island in Warwick.

Applauded by congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump for simplifying the tax code and providing tax cuts to much of the middle class, the overhaul has been less popular among Democrats.

Pelosi called the tax proposal “appalling,” standing amid precision manufacturing equipment at CCRI’s Warwick Campus. Flanked by members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, the California Democrat said the tax changes amount to a handout for the business class.

“Under this bill, as our colleagues have said, the middle class will pay more,” said Pelosi. “Under this bill future generations will pay more because the deficit will explode. And why? To give a tax cut to corporate America. “

Since it was unveiled last week, Democrats have repeatedly called the tax proposal a break for big business. Pelosi said she wants the whole proposal scrapped.

“This bill is not reconcilable, because it’s predicated on a budget that takes us deeply in debt. Trillions of dollars in debt,” said Pelosi.

The independent group, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates the GOP plan could add about two-trillion dollars to the federal debt.

During her visit, Pelosi also attended a Democratic Party fundraiser Sunday in Jamestown.