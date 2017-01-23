National School Choice Week Kicks Off In RI

National School Choice Week kicked off on Monday, Jan. 23rd with a total of 21,392 events planned across the country. There are 83 events planned to take place in Rhode Island through out the week including information sessions, policy discussions, and open houses at schools. A school choice rally will be held on January 26 at 12:30 p.m. at the Rhode Island State House.

The idea behind National School Choice Week is to provide families with the opportunity to research and evaluate K-12 school choices available for the 2017-2018 academic year. “In the last year, Rhode Island Families for School Choice has grown to include almost every type of school available to Rhode Island students,” said Rachel McGuire, executive director of Rhode Island Families for School Choice. Traditional public schools, charter schools, magnet schools, private schools and homeschooling will be highlighted during the event. "The message of National School Choice Week in Rhode Island and across the country is clear: children, families, and communities benefit from increased opportunity in education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful that so many people will join together in the Ocean State to raise awareness of school choice," she continued.