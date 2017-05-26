New Advisory Board Tackles Cybersecurity In RI

Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order Thursday, creating the Homeland Security Advisory Board, in an on-going effort to make sure Rhode Island is protected from cyber threats.

The move disbands the Cybersecurity Commission, which was established by Raimondo in 2015 to come up with recommendations to enhance the state's strategy to protect itself. The Advisory Board is now tasked with carrying out the Cybersecurity Commission's recommendations.

The seven-member board is expected to work with the state’s cybersecurity officer, the State Police, and members of the private sector.



Members will meet twice before the year’s end when they’re expected to produce a report evaluating the state’s plan to ward off cyberattacks.

Cybersecurity is becoming a part of a larger conversation worldwide. This month over 200,000 computers in about 150 countries were hit with a wave of ransomware attacks where people’s data was held hostage for ransom.