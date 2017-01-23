New CEO To Helm Eleanor Slater Hospital

Eleanor Slater Hospital has a new Chief Executive Officer: It’s Cynthia Huether, a former health system administrator from New York.

Huether brings 25 years of health care experience to the state hospital, most recently as vice president of Behavioral Health at Rochester Regional Health in New York. At Eleanor Slater, Huether will manage more than 800 employees and a more than $109 million budget for this fiscal year.

The hospital has been without a top leader since Governor Gina Raimondo took office. She ordered a review of the hospital’s operations which found some of the institution’s leaders lacked the right training. In late 2015, the hospital brought in a management consulting firm to help improve patient care and lower costs.

Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Elizabeth Roberts says she hopes Huether will continue the hospital’s turnaround efforts.

Huether has a Masters in Public Administration from the State University of New York at Albany.