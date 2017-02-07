New England Patriots Head To The Dunk

Can’t make it to Boston for the New England Patriots’ 11 a.m. victory parade? No problem. The Super Bowl celebration continues in Rhode Island Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Gina Raimondo will host team owners and the New England Patriots in Providence for a victory rally, declaring Tuesday "New England Patriots Day."

The celebration of the greatest football dynasty will take place at the Dunkin Donuts Center, 4 p.m., open to the public and free of charge.

“Rhode Island is the heart of Patriots Nation, and I'm thrilled to host members of our favorite team to celebrate the latest and sweetest Super Bowl victory in franchise history,” said Gov. Raimondo in a statement Monday.

So if you can’t make it to Boston Tuesday morning, perhaps you can head to Providence instead.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and all bags are subject to search.