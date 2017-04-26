New Initiative Aims To Promote And Regulate Shellfish Industry

The Coastal Resources Center at the University of Rhode Island has launched the state Shellfish Management Initiative as shellfish continue to be a growing area in the state’s fishing industry.

Last year shellfish brought more than $10-million into the state’s economy. The Shellfish Management Initiative aims to better promote, and regulate the industry.

The initiative, which involves scientists, fishermen, and government agencies, will consider a number of issues facing the industry, and make policy recommendations, says Coastal Resources Center spokeswoman, Azure Cygler.

“Really figuring out ways to get more direct retail opportunities for fishermen and growers," said Cygler. "So there are some regulatory barriers and sensibly looking at what those are, and how we can allow, more dollar going directly to our fishermen.”

Cygler said the initiative will also work to help develop the next generation of shell-fishermen.

"Helping ensure that that trade survives, that’s something we need to work on," said Cygler. "And there’s some efforts already underway. The shell-fishermen a mentorship program, but it’s just small little pilot type projects, and we need to make it a more concerted focus."

In Rhode Island, shell fishing primarily means quahog and razor clam. The fast-growing aquaculture industry, or farm-raised seafood, centers on oysters.