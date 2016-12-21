New Nonprofit Corporation Aims To Bolster RI's Economic Growth

A new nonprofit corporation, The Partnership for Rhode Island, said it plans to focus on promoting economic growth in Rhode Island.

The group filed incorporation papers with the state last Friday. The partnership’s initial officers are the CEOs of Hasbro, Brian Goldner; CVS Health, Larry Merlo; and the Rhode Island Foundation, Neil Steinberg; and Don Sweitzer, chairman of IGT Global Solutions (formerly known as GTECH). The Rhode Island Foundation will serve as fiscal agent for the organization while it seeks 501c (3) status.

The partnership said it has launched a search for an executive director and plans to fill the post early in 2017.

The Brookings Institution in January recommended creating a new non-partisan entity to raise the state’s capacity for business-led civic engagement.

In a statement, Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy said, "Partnership for Rhode Island will work to advance our state’s long-term competitiveness by focusing on business attraction and business attractiveness to make Rhode Island a leading state for investment and job creation. The Partnership will also tackle systemic challenges that have historically held back our state’s economic growth, and will work to achieve lasting improvement in the state’s economy by collaborating with business and civic leaders."

The Partnership for Rhode Island is modeled after similar efforts in New York and Massachusetts.