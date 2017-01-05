New Nursing Home Rules Aim To Promote 'Patient-Centered' Care

Nursing facilities are implementing new regulations designed to give patients more control over their care. It's the first time the regulations have been updated in decades.

The new rules come from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Some of the highlights: nursing homes can no longer force patients to sign agreements that they won’t sue a facility. Patients have the right to give input on the plans for their care. And facilities must upgrade their procedures for infection control and antibiotic use.

State nursing home association head Virginia Burke says she welcomes the new regulations.

“They’re focused on making care more patient-centered, so residents have a lot more say on how their day goes on a day to day basis.”

But Burke’s group, the Rhode Island Health Care Association, opposes one provision that prohibits the use of binding arbitration agreements – which keep patients from suing.

“Our national association has brought suit to restrain CMS from enforcing that prohibition. I think people should have a choice.”

Burke says her group, the Rhode Island Health Care Association, is generally in favor of most of the new regulations. They’ll add paperwork, she says, but should result in more patient-centered care.