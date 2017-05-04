New Police Organization Aims To Bring Diversity To Law Enforcement

As police- minority relations continue to garner national attention, a new police organization made up of minority law enforcement officers aims to address what it sees as a lack of diversity in Rhode Island's field of criminal justice.

The Rhode Island Guardian Association teaches communities of color about law enforcement careers available to them. And it inducted its first 17 members Wednesday.

Board member and retired police officer Charles Wilson said the Rhode Island chapter tackles a glaring need in law enforcement.

“There is a problem with diversity amongst the various agencies in Rhode Island,” said Wilson. “We know that as absolute fact.”

He outlined the group's two main priorities.

“Efforts are going to be directed towards working with the various agencies to assist them in increasing the diversity within the departments and improving and enhancing their relationship with the community,” said Wilson.

The Guardians plan to improve community relations through mentorship programs.

Members of the organization have varying degrees of experience and represent different cities and towns in the Ocean State.