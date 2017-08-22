Newport And Jamestown Voters Pick A New State Senator Tuesday

In Newport and Jamestown, voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick a new state senator for District 13. The seat used to be held by former Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed.

Paiva Weed, a Democrat, represented the district encompassing Newport and Jamestown for more than 20 years. But she stepped down in May to become head of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

Four candidates are running to fill her seat: Democrat Dawn Euer, Green candidate Gregory Larson, independent Kimberly Ripoli and Republican Mike Smith.

Smith, a businessman, and Euer, a lawyer, have generated most of the heat during the campaign. Smith’s supporters say Euer has what they call “an extreme progressive agenda.” Euer backers like U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse say she’s committed to the environment and fighting corruption.