Number Of RI Children With Incarcerated Parents Is On The Rise

The number of children in Rhode Island with at least one incarcerated parent is on the rise. Five years ago 11 out of every 1,000 children in the state had at least one parent in jail. Today that number is closer to 13, according to a new report from the nonprofit advocacy group Kid’s Count Rhode Island.

Executive director Elizabeth Burke Bryant says among mothers in prison in the state, more than half are serving for a nonviolent offense or drug-related offense. She says the impact of incarceration of a parent on a child can be devastating and long-lasting.

“Immediate and long-term consequences of the imprisonment of a parent can include trauma,” said Burke Bryant. “Obviously it’s a jarring situation when your parent is taken off to jail. A tendency toward lower academic performance, and increased suspension and expulsion from school.”

Burke Bryant says the state needs to invest in more support for children while their parents are in jail, as well as consider new visitation policies for incarcerated parents.

Of the 3,000 inmates at the state Adult Correctional Institutions, more than half had children.