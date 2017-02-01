Obama’s EPA Chief On The U.S. And Climate Change

This broadcast is a part of the #OnPoint100 Day Spotlight.

President Obama’s EPA chief Gina McCarthy joins us to look at President Trump’s early moves on the environment.

Gina McCarthy remembers her confirmation fight to be named chief of the EPA. It lasted a record 136 days, as Republicans fought the hard-nosed climate defender tooth and nail. She ultimately became Barack Obama’s last administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Now a new Republican nominee awaits confirmation. And the Trump-era talk is of gutting the EPA. Reversing Obama-era policy. Deriding climate change. This hour On Point, we talk with newly-exited EPA chief Gina McCarthy. — Tom Ashbrook



Guest

Gina McCarthy, former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Fellow at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government. (@GinaEPA)



From Tom’s Reading List

Reuters: EPA head’s top regret: failing to connect with rural America — “Among the millions of rural Americans who voted for incoming president Donald Trump, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s legacy of hard-nosed regulation earned it a reputation as a jobs killer – a fact that outgoing EPA Director Gina McCarthy says could prove to be one of her biggest regrets.”

Washington Post: Defending his legacy, Obama releases more than two dozen ‘Cabinet exit memos’ — “EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, by contrast, provided a somewhat drier accounting of her work, but made a similar point in concluding, ‘As we pass the baton, we are proud to have run our leg of the race with steadfast vigor, and left a healthier country and a stronger EPA.'”

FiveThirtyEight: What We Learned (And Didn’t) About Scott Pruitt At His Confirmation Hearing — “Pruitt repeatedly told Democrats that he believed the EPA had an important role to play in regulating carbon dioxide, one of the greenhouse gases implicated in human-caused climate change. But no one on the committee asked him to elaborate on what that role was, what it wasn’t, or what he would be doing to fulfill it.”

