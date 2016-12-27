Occupation Ends At Narragansett Building In Charlestown

The occupation of the Narragansett Indians’ administrative office in Charlestown ended peacefully at about 11:30 Sunday night

The occupation began after a dispute between two tribal factions.

The Narragansetts occupying the administrative office left the building and turned over the keys to US Attorney Peter Neronha.

Neronha’s spokesman, Jim Martin, says the peaceful resolution followed days of talks involving the two factions and outside mediators.

Federal officials, Charlestown police, and the Providence-based Institute for the Study and Practice of Nonviolence facilitated the talks.

Martin says the two feuding Narragansett factions will try to resolve their differences through the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs.