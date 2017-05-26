Ocean State Theater Company Closes Amid Financial Problems

The Ocean State Theatre in Cranston, has closed abruptly, citing financial pressures. The theatre’s board of directors says the stage went dark this week, due, in part, to large debts incurred by a move and renovations to its Cranston theater.

Rhode Island Public Radio theater critic Bill Gale says the Ocean State Theater offered something unique among theaters in the state.

“Well they were the only theater in Rhode Island that specialized in doing musicals. PPAC of course does musicals all the time, but that’s all out of New York,” said Gale.

Gale says it was one of the state’s only companies to specialize in large-scale musicals.

“Well it provided less expensive musicals than PPAC that’s for sure, for the ticket buyer, it’s kind of a shame that they couldn’t make it,” said Gale.

Gale says he noticed empty seats when he attended productions. The company was founded in 2007.

Media reports suggest Ocean State Theater had been failing to pay rent and may have fallen behind on tax payments. The company has cancelled all current and future shows.