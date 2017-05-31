Ocean State Theatre Landlord Says He’ll Try And Honor Contracts

The landlord for the Warwick theater space previously used by the Ocean State Theatre Company, Stephen Soscia, says he will try and honor contracts other groups had with the space.

“I have become aware that Ocean State Theatre Company had contracted with various dance, arts and theatre groups for use of its space and while they have closed and therefore can no longer honor those contracts and dates, we will make every effort to do so,” said Soscia in a statement Tuesday.

The theater closed its doors last week, canceling current and future shows because of growing financial problems. The company reportedly owes Soscia close to $1 million in rent.