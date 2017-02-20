One Last Syrian Refugee Expected In RI Before President Trump's New Travel Order

A Syrian refugee is expected to arrive in Rhode Island in the coming days. This will likely be the last refugee allowed into the state before President Trump issues a new executive order on immigration.

President Trump signed an earlier order suspending travel from several Muslim countries, including Syria, and suspending refugee resettlement for 120 days. The order was blocked by a federal appeals court, and refugees have continued to enter the country.

That may soon change with a new executive order expected in the coming days. Trump has said it will address concerns raised by the court about his first order. Dorcas International Institute Director Kathy Cloutier said she expects the president to reduce the number of refugees allowed into the country.

“If the limit is 50,000 the country has probably reached 35,000-40,000, so there will be a slow trickle of refugees coming in, depending, again, I don’t know what the new executive order will say but we are expecting a slowdown in the numbers,” said Cloutier.

Cloutier said funding to the organization could also be threatened if the president drastically reduces the number of refugees entering the U.S.

“So for every refugee we resettle, we get a certain amount of funding, some of which is given to the refugee on behalf of housing and all of the things they need to resettle. And then part of the funding is for supporting our staffing,” said Cloutier.

She said her staff may have to refocus on social services, which they already provide for immigrants and refugees.

“We’re using the time to basically, improve services and make them more effective,” said Cloutier. “You know, taking the slowdown as a period to improve what we have.”

Over the last six months, Cloutier estimates 120 refugees have entered Rhode Island from a variety of countries. They include Syria and Iraq, both countries the president has singled out in calling for stronger vetting. Refugee agencies have vehemently defended vetting procedures, which can take years to complete.