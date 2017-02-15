One Square Mile Johnston: Glimpses Of The Ancient World

One of the quirks of life in Rhode Island is that we give directions based on landmarks where things used to be.

For example, you might say “Take a left there, where the Almacs used to be.” For those who don’t remember, Almacs was once the largest grocery store chain in Rhode Island, before falling to the competition and closing in the mid-90s. As our series One Square Mile: Johnston continues, RIPR’s Chuck Hinman visits a place where a lot of things used to be, and where the one thing that was there first, endures the longest.