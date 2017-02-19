Let us tale you on a journey: a journey to Johnston, Rhode Island. It’s the focus of this year’s One Square Mile. Every year we gather up the newsroom and wrestle over which community to focus on for our annual series “One Square Mile.” But this year, the choice seemed clear. Democrat Hillary Clinton won Rhode Island last November, but in Johnston, Donald Trump beat her by 14 points. That’s the biggest swing for any Rhode Island community. Why did this blue town turn red? Plus, did you know Johnston has one of the highest concentrations of Italian Americans in the entire country? One of them has the secret to a great meatball. We revisit those stories and more, exploring the history, politics, and community of Johnston, Rhode Island.

Listen to One Square Mile: Johnston: One Hour Special: