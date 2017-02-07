Paid Sick Leave Bill Would Allow Workers To Earn Up To Seven Days

State lawmakers introduced legislation today that would give Rhode Islander workers access to paid sick leave. Supporters say more than 40 percent of the state’s workforce doesn’t have this benefit. The bill would allow workers to earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. That adds up to seven days total of paid sick leave per year. The bill’s sponsor, Representative Aaron Regunberg, says the measure makes sense.

“When you’re sick, or when a loved one you’re responsible for is sick, you should be able to take a day off work to recover or care for your family. It’s hard for me to imagine a more fundamental requirement for a civilized society," said Regunberg.

The sick leave legislation says employers can request verification from a doctor for leaves of more than three days. Sponsors say business owners in other states with similar laws have seen no negative financial impacts.

Working Families Director Georgia Hollister Isman says the measure makes public health sense.

“Employees who lack these basic protections are disproportionately women, they’re disproportionately people of color, they’re disproportionately low wage workers, and they disproportionately work in industries like food service and child care where the risk of spreading disease to all of us is high," said Isman.