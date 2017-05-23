PawSox Stadium Proposal Appears Dead In Current Legislative Session

State Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Tuesday there's not enough time in the current legislative session to consider the PawSox' proposal to build a $73 million stadium at the Apex site in Pawtucket, with $38 million in public support.

“The Senate has not received any legislation from the Governor’s office or the Pawtucket Mayor’s office," Ruggerio said in a statement. "At this point, it is too late in the session for a thorough, public review of a proposal of this magnitude. Should legislation be forthcoming, I am not opposed to reconvening in the fall to consider it in a deliberative and public manner.”

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello had reacted coolly to the PawSox's latest stadium proposal, indicating it wouldn't get House consideration unless related legislation was introduced at the request of Governor Gina Raimondo.

"Speaker Mattiello is not putting a deal before the House Finance Committee that was negotiated by the governor, as the chairwoman of the Commerce Corporation, without her endorsement and her stamp of approval," Mattiello spokesman Larry Berman, said in a statement Tuesday. "The speaker finds it highly unusual that the governor is unwilling to endorse a financial plan that she and her team negotiated. The stadium is a significant taxpayer investment, and with the governor sending mixed signals, it is likely too late in the session to initiate a proposal of this magnitude. The House Finance Committee has a great deal of other work to do.”

Ruggerio's stance is noteworthy, considering how organized labor supported the stadium plan and how he has a profile of supporting various building projects.

Raimondo sounded positive notes after the team unveiled its proposal last week -- formulated with help from state Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor -- although she proved unwilling to offer a wholehearted endorsement of the plan.

Meanwhile, a negative reaction from critics, including the state Republican Party and opponents of the PawSox' failed 2015 attempt to build a new stadium in Providence, may have made elected officials more skittish about supporting the latest iteration. Lawmakers seemed wary, even last week, about backing the proposal.

Plans to introduce a legislative version of the stadium proposal as soon as Tuesday -- the first day of the legislative week -- never materialized.

There was no immediate reaction from the PawSox.

It remains unclear what will happen next. It's possible the General Assembly could consider the current PawSox' proposal in the fall. Team Chairman Larry Lucchino declined last week to comment on what would happen if the PawSox proposal failed to find support, although it's possible that communities outside Rhode Island may step up their pursuit of the Red Sox' top minor league team.

The latest news marks a setback for Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, who has touted a stadium at the Apex site as a way to spark economic development near that city's downtown.

Supporters said the stadium would be self-supporting, generating more than enough revenue over 30 years to pay back public borrowing. Yet critics objected to the use of public money, in the form of the team's request for $15 million from the City of Pawtucket and $23 million from the state.