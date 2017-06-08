Pawtucket Mayor Continues To Push For PawSox Stadium State Funding

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien is still holding out hope that lawmakers will consider a proposal for a new PawSox stadium before the summer recess.

Grebien said he hopes a bill to provide public funding for the PawSox stadium will be introduced later this week or early next week. He acknowledges it’s not a sure thing, but he says the team’s future is riding on the outcome.

“If there’s isn’t something that doesn’t happen or come out, I believe that we truly are going to lose them,” said Grebian. “So I’m doing everything I can through the speaker’s office, through the Senate president, advocating for my community and the Blackstone Valley.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo has so far been unwilling to embrace the PawSox’ stadium proposal. A Senate spokesman says a PawSox bill remains under review at the Statehouse.