Pedestrians Get A Taste Of PVDFest

Tourists, residents and downtown workers alike stopped to gaze open-mouthed at the sight of performers suspended from a multi-story building in downtown Providence on Wednesday.

The performers, from the group Bandaloop, swung almost spider-like from cables attached to the roof. On the ground, a woman giving directions through a loudspeaker told the acrobats to "turn your chin up slightly," or "don't cross that way, you lose the shape of the arc."

Bandaloop is one of dozens of acts planning to participate in PVDFest, which begins June 1st. Check out more video from the group's rehearsal: