Police Block Highway Ramps Near Providence Place Mall, Following Shooting Reports

Providence Police cars blocked off the entrance to Interstate 95 and the 6-10 connector Thursday morning. Media reports that multiple shots were heard fired in the vicinity of the Providence Place Mall near the city's downtown.

Numerous law enforcement vehicles, including Providence Police, State Police, and unmarked cars were at the scene. A State Police mobile crime laboratory was seen driving into the area.

Traffic was backing up into downtown Providence, and into the area of the statehouse.

State police have declined to say whether the incident in Providence is related to the theft of a Police crusier earlier Thursday. Troopers were investigating the theft of a cruiser, which occurred during a traffic stop on Route 146, at approximately 9 a.m. according to a State Police spokeswoman.

That vehicle was discovered abandoned in Providence. As of approximately 10 am State Police were still investigating the incident.