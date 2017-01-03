Police Seek Public's Help In Prisoner Manhunt

In Central Falls, prison officials at the Wyatt Detention Center said Wednesday they are conducting a "top to bottom" investigation into the escape of prisoner James Morales over the weekend. In the meantime, state and federal authorities said they are focused on finding the 35-year-old Morales and getting him off the street.

"Mr. Morales has the potential to be dangerous and could be armed," said U.S. Marshal for the District of Rhode Island Jaime Hainsworth.

Morales was being detained at Wyatt, a private prison, while facing charges in Massachusetts for stealing firearms from an Army Reserve facility. He also faces child rape charges.

Hainsworth asked the public to report any information that could help authorities in their search for Morales. He singled out medical professionals, saying Morales is believed to have injured himself on razor wire during his escape.

"We are asking hospitals, walk-in centers and other medical professionals to be aware and to contact law enforcement," said Hainsworth. "However, if anyone encounters Mr. Morales, they are urged to dial 9-1-1 immediately, and do not approach him."

Hainsworth urged Morales to "turn yourself in," saying he would be caught.

The investigation, which continues in "several jurisdiction," according to Hainsworth, involves federal, state and local authorities in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Police believe Morales stole a car in Attleboro, MA after his escape from Wyatt. Hainsworth confirmed that Framingham, MA police have also been cooperating in the investigation.

Hainsworth said Central Falls Police were first on the scene, responding to a report from Wyatt officials that a prisoner was missing and believed to have escaped. He said the report was made a little before 11:45 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Authorities declined to reveal any other details of their ongoing investigation, but said they will be reviewing security and community notification procedures at Wyatt. A lockdown continued at the facility as of Tuesday afternoon, and two employees have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Morales is thought to have been missing for several hours before Wyatt staff noticed his disappearance.