Policy & Pinot: Sanctuary Cities

What is a "Sanctuary City," and what are the risks of being one under President Trump? Join us at the Providence Athenaeum on Thursday March 9, 2017 for our latest Policy & Pinot forum discussion. Reception at 5:30pm, Program from 6:00 - 7:00pm.

Mayor Jorge Elorza and State Rep. John Edwards join a panel discussion on “sanctuary cities,” defining what a sanctuary city is, how the definition varies in different cities, and what the risks may be under the new administration. The conversation will be moderated by John Dankosky, Editor of the New England News Collaborative.

Reservations can be made starting 2/9 by contacting Jed Thorp at jed@ripr.org or calling 401-351-0203.