Poll: Majority Of RI Voters Support Regulating Marijuana

A new report from Public Policy Polling finds that 59% of Rhode Island voters are for marijuana regulation and taxation.

Regulate Rhode Island, a marijuana legalization advocate, will hold a news conference to discuss the results of the poll at the Rhode Island State House, Tuesday morning.

The results come shortly after Providence Rep. Scott Slater introduced the Cannabis Regulation, Control, and Taxation Act.

“Our job is to represent the people of this state, and their position on this issue is pretty clear,” said Rep. Slater about legalizing cannabis.

Under the representative’s proposed bill an Office of Cannabis Coordination would be established. The agency would be in charge of coordinating the retail of cannabis in stores and would regulate processing facilities.